AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $113.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,662. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

