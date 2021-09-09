Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,905.29. 25,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,737.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,442.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

