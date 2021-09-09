Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $287.95

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.95 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 100,283 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Essentra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The company has a market capitalization of £859.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.