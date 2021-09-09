CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.