Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 2,501 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.36. 213,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

