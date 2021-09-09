Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $11.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,472. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

