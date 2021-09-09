Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.
Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $11.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,472. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
