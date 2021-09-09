Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

