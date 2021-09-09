Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $474.54 or 0.01017486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $5,660.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.97 or 0.00394461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,669 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MONAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.