Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $35.45 million and approximately $231,680.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00189016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.12 or 0.07397627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,973.19 or 1.00718241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00817320 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.