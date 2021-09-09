Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.