Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $245.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.46 million and the lowest is $244.50 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

HAE traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $64.90. 13,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,739. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $97,229. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

