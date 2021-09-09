Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

CCI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

