Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.46. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.