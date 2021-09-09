Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $47.10 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 5.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 52,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

