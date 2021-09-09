Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,070 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $135.87. 58,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,798. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $142.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

