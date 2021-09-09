E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.60 ($13.64).

Shares of E.On stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.09 ($13.04). 4,723,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.02. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

