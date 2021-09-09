$15.44 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $15.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.06 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.67 billion to $62.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,540,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,448,000 after buying an additional 501,863 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in HP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 149,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 12.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $28.25. 214,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

