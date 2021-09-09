Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.18. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

