$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.