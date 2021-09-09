Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.23. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $276,335 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

