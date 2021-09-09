Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $315.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.00 million. Interface reported sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 4,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,504. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

