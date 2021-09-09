Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 34,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 460,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 556,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

