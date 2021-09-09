Acumen Capital Boosts InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$2.50

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Acumen Capital to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE IPO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.09. 218,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,042. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.56 million. Analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

