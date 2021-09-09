Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $377.27

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.27 ($4.93) and traded as high as GBX 403.50 ($5.27). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 403.06 ($5.27), with a volume of 1,244 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.23. The firm has a market cap of £776.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

