Check Capital Management Inc. CA Purchases 7,637 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $39,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.