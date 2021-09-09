Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $597.51

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.51 ($7.81) and traded as low as GBX 541 ($7.07). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 556 ($7.26), with a volume of 45,342 shares traded.

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £471.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 597.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.