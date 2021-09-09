The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.57. 96,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,924. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.