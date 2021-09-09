Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $834.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 834 ($10.90) and last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 108379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 822 ($10.74).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 793.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 754.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £493.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

