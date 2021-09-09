REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 46,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,226,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

In related news, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.