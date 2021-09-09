iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 775.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. 701,068 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.