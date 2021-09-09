Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 36,106 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,106 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $76,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.74. 60,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.51 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,310 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

