Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,171 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $97,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

