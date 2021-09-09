Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72,825.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $247,844.41 and $72,825.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00135017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00191356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.18 or 0.07409893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.83 or 1.00443606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00823488 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.