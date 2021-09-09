Bonk Price Hits $0.42 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

