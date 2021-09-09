Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.10 Million

Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $512.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.98 million to $519.90 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Shares of IBP traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,473. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,128 shares of company stock worth $31,798,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.