Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $71.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.34 million to $72.70 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.83 million to $284.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $305.94 million, with estimates ranging from $284.97 million to $315.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million.

HTGC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,818. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.