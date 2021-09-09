Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,224 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for 1.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.63% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 510,474 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter.

FINX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $52.87.

