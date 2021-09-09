Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

BUD stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,872. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.