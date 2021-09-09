Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 3,868 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,736. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

