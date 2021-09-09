Madison Asset Management LLC Has $106.73 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,512 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $106,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,080. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.