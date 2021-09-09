Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $8.01 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,310,000 after purchasing an additional 471,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 89,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

