Papp L Roy & Associates Buys Shares of 14,751 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.89. 48,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,621 shares of company stock valued at $117,038,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.