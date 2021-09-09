Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $25.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,503.11. 29,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.03. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

