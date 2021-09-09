Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

