Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,211,500.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.88. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,868. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

