Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 430 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

CVX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.40. 258,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.