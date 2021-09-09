The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Boosted by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 5.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,178,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

