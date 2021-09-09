Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $468.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,745. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $465.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

