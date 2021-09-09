HC Advisors LLC Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 67,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,231. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

