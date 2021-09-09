HC Advisors LLC Buys 988 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 17,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,781. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

